EuropeUK’s Raab: Biden administration has already taken bold and welcome steps

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sits down with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Carlton Gardens for a UK-US bilateral ahead of this week's G7 meetings in London, Britain May 3, 2021. Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has already taken bold and welcome steps, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, speaking after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The Biden administration is barely 100 days old but it has already taken a huge number of bold and very welcome steps on issues like climate change, global health and human rights, and that has really created momentum in efforts to tackle these pressing global issues," Raab said.

