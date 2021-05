Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from the media after a visit to King Solomon Academy in Marylebone, London, Britain, April 29, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday he had no idea if a Conservative Party donor had been asked to pay for childcare for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's son.

The Sunday Times reported that a British lawmaker had received a complaint from a Conservative Party donor that they were asked to foot the bill for a nanny for the child, Wilfred.

