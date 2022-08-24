UK's Russian imports fell to record low in June - data

The British flag flies on the embassy building in front of the Moscow International Business Center, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's imports of goods from Russia fell to 33 million pounds ($39 million) in June this year, the lowest level since records began 25 years ago, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday.

For the first time since records began, there were no imports of fuel from Russia in June, the ONS said.

British sanctions on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February likely drove the fall in trade, it added.

($1 = 0.8454 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

