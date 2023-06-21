UK's Sunak announces new war risk insurance framework to boost Ukraine rebuild

[1/3] British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak applauds as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears on the screen at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain June 21, 2023. Leaders and representatives from more than 60 countries are in London for a... Read more

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance on Wednesday, aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine.

"This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act," Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young















