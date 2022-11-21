UK's Sunak: Won't pursue any trade deal that relies on alignment with EU laws















BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain will not pursue any trade relationship with the European Union that relies on the country aligning with EU laws, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a gathering of business leaders on Monday.

"On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws," Sunak said, responding to a question by a reporter about Britain's trade and migration relationship with Europe.

