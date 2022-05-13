UK's Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia.

WEISSENHAUS, Germany, May 13 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that it was vital to keep up the pressure on Russia by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions," she told reporters on arrival at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany.

Reporting by John Irish and Alexander Ratz

