UK's Truss says will do whatever needed to secure release of Britons from Donbas

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she would do whatever was necessary to secure the release two British nationals who have been sentenced to death by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas.

Asked whether she was prepared to negotiate directly with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Truss told BBC Radio: "I will do whatever is necessary to secure their release."

"I have assured the families that I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I am not going to go into our strategy live on air ... The best route is through the Ukrainians."

