UN chief criticizes Russia at UN meeting chaired by Lavrov















UNITED NATIONS, April 24 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting chaired by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "causing massive suffering and devastation to the country and its people" and fueling "global economic dislocation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," Guterres also warned the U.N. Security Council meeting.

Lavrov chaired the meeting on multilateralism and the founding U.N. Charter because Russia holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body for April.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols











