U.N. chief disbands fact-finding mission into Ukraine prison attack

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers statements on progress made on the penultimate day of COP27, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into a July attack in the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, because the U.N. mission cannot deploy to the site, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh

