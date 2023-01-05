U.N. chief disbands fact-finding mission into Ukraine prison attack















UNITED NATIONS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into a July attack in the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, because the U.N. mission cannot deploy to the site, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.