U.N. chief Guterres to travel to Ukraine this week
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lviv in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday and will then visit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday, a U.N. spokesman said.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Rami Ayyub
