U.N. chief says it is scaling up Ukraine aid operations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interaction with the media after a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the world body was scaling up its humanitarian operations in Ukraine and the protection of civilians must be the top priority.

He allocated $20 million from a U.N. emergency fund to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese

