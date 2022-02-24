1 minute read
U.N. chief says it is scaling up Ukraine aid operations
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the world body was scaling up its humanitarian operations in Ukraine and the protection of civilians must be the top priority.
He allocated $20 million from a U.N. emergency fund to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.