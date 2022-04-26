1 minute read
U.N. chief tells Russia that Ukraine ceasefire is needed as soon as possible
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 26 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.
"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.