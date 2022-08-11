UN chief urges immediate halt to military activity near Ukraine nuclear power plant

GENEVA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate end to military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest.

"I am calling on the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jon Boyle

