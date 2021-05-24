U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the interception of a plane and arrest of a dissident journalist by Belarus on Sunday, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary General supports calls for full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

