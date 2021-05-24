Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeU.N. chief urges inquiry into 'disturbing' Belarus plane incident

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the interception of a plane and arrest of a dissident journalist by Belarus on Sunday, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary General supports calls for full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

