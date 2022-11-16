U.N. chief 'very concerned' by reports of missile exploding in Poland















Nov 16 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by reports of a missile exploding in Poland, deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Guterres hopes a thorough investigation will be conducted.

"It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine," Haq said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing











