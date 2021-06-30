Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UN court convicts former Milosevic aides of war crimes

THE HAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - U.N. judges on Wednesday convicted two men of war crimes for their role in financing and equipping Serb militias during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, in the final case before the court dating from the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

In a summary of the judgement provided by the court, the court convicted the former head of Serbia's state security service Jovica Stanisic and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic and handed them 12 year sentences.

