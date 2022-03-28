1 minute read
U.N. to explore possibility of humanitarian truce in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS, March 28 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he has directed the world body's aid chief "to explore with the parties involved" the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine.
Guterres also appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire "to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter."
Reporting by Michelle Nichols
