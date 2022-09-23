UN-mandated inquiry to investigate Izium mass burial site

Members of Ukrainian Emergency Service walk to work at a mass burial site during an exhumation, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.N. mandated investigative body intends to investigate a mass burial site near Izium, in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of bodies have been found, its head said on Friday.

"This is of course a novel incident but we certainly intend to look into the Izium event as well," Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said at a press briefing.

Asked about whether crimes against humanity had been committed, Mose said that the commission had not yet reached that conclusion citing both a lack of evidence and analysis.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Kirsti Knolle

