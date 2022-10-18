U.N. nuclear watchdog concerned about detention of two Zaporizhzhia staff















VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said its chief Rafael Grossi was deeply concerned by the detention of two Ukrainian staff from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which Ukraine says was a kidnapping by Russia.

"The IAEA team on site has learned of the release of a ZNPP Deputy Director General, Valeriy Martynyuk, who was detained early last week," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "However, Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the recent detentions of two other ZNPP staff members, which have been confirmed by the IAEA."

