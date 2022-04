U.N. plans aid convoys for rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk

A woman walks along a street past servicemen of pro-Russian militia in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) plans aid convoys to the Ukrainian rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk next week as it seeks to shift aid as fighting moves east, a spokesperson told a press briefing on Friday.

"We have in our planning convoys to go there I understand already next week. Whether that happens or not depends on the security situation," Jens Laerke said.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths has visited Ukraine and Russia this week where he met with both parties and discussed arrangements for a possible humanitarian ceasefire.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Maria Sheahan

