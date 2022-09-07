U.N. says it needs access to Ukrainian detainees held by Russia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations and Red Cross (ICRC) must have access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees are held in Russia, U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Senior U.N. rights official Ilze Brands Kehris also told the council: "Our Office has verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups subject civilians to so-called 'filtration', a system of security checks and personal data collection."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh

