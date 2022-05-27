U.N. says more than 4,000 civilians killed in Ukraine so far

A mother reacts as she waits for police members to exhume from a well the body of her son, who according to the head of the village was killed by Russian soldiers amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a fuel station in Buzova, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

GENEVA, May 27 (Reuters) - More than 4,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, although the true number is likely much higher, the U.N. rights office (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

In total, 4,031 people have been killed, including nearly 200 children, according to OHCHR, which has dozens of monitors in the country. Most were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact such as shelling from heavy artillery or airstrikes.

It did not attribute blame for the deaths. Russia has denied targeting civilians in the conflict.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray

