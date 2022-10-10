U.N. says Russian air strikes in Ukraine 'unacceptable escalation'

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply shocked" by Russia's most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said. read more

"This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

