U.N. secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures while speaking during the opening of the 2022 UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/

July 23 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

"These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe," U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. "Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative."

