U.N. Secretary-General to Putin: In the name of humanity, stop this war

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attend a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity', after the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.