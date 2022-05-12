UN sets up inquiry into Russia's alleged rights abuses in Ukraine

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday passed a resolution by a strong majority, setting up an investigation into allegations of rights abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control. read more

The Geneva-based Council passed the resolution through a vote, with 33 members voting in favour and 2 against (China, Eritrea). There were 12 abstentions.

Russia was recently suspended from the 47-member Council. However, it could still have joined the session as an observer but chose not to do so in protest at the resolution which it said amounted to political score-settling.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra

