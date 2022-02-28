1 minute read
U.N. team confirms 94 civilian deaths in Ukraine, toll may be much higher
GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights monitoring team has confirmed 376 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 94 deaths, after three days of clashes, a U.N. report showed on Monday.
It said the fighting had triggered "severe humanitarian consequences" and that casualties could be considerably higher.
Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet
