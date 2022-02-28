U.N. team confirms 94 civilian deaths in Ukraine, toll may be much higher

A satellite image shows grass fires and damages at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, February 27, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights monitoring team has confirmed 376 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 94 deaths, after three days of clashes, a U.N. report showed on Monday.

It said the fighting had triggered "severe humanitarian consequences" and that casualties could be considerably higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.