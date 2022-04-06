1 minute read
U.N. to vote Thursday on U.S. push to suspend Russia from rights council
UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (Reuters) - The 193-member U.N. General Assembly will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council, diplomats said. read more
A two-thirds majority of voting General Assembly members in New York can suspend a country for committing gross and systematic violations of human rights. Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the 47-member Human Rights Council.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Heavens
