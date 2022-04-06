U.N. to vote Thursday on U.S. push to suspend Russia from rights council

An overview of the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (Reuters) - The 193-member U.N. General Assembly will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council, diplomats said. read more

A two-thirds majority of voting General Assembly members in New York can suspend a country for committing gross and systematic violations of human rights. Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the 47-member Human Rights Council.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Heavens

