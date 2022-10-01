U.N. watchdog asks Russian authorities about Ukrainian nuclear plant head















ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was seeking information about the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant whom the state-owned company in charge of the plant said was detained by a Russian patrol. read more

"We have contacted Russian authorities and are requesting clarifications," a spokesperson for the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said in response to a query on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.