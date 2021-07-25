Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

UNESCO grants world heritage status to Madrid's Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park

1 minute read

People enjoy boat rides in Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - UNESCO added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday.

The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was quick to celebrate the news, tweeting "Deserved recognition for a space in the capital that enhances our historic, artistic and cultural legacy".

El Retiro ("The Retreat"), an urban green space with a boating lake enjoyed by both locals and tourists, was originally a palace and gardens built for the personal use of King Felipe IV in the 17th Century.

"Proud of our city, and happy for Spain and the legacy of its capital," tweeted Madrid mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · July 24, 2021 · 7:40 PM UTCGreek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations

Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse people who had gathered in central Athens on Saturday to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

EuropeVatican reveals property holdings for first time in transparency drive
EuropeProtesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris
EuropeThousands join Budapest Pride march against anti-LGBTQ law
EuropeCars, pavements washed away as Belgian town hit by worst floods in decades