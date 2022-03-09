UNHCR head estimates 2.1-2.2 million people have now fled Ukraine

A boy plays basketball with a plush toy inside the sports hall of a primary school, transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

STOCKHOLM, March 9 (Reuters) - The number of people fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion began has probably now reached 2.1-2.2 million people, the head of the United Nation's refugee agency UNHCR said on Wednesday.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border", rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.

Grandi added that non-EU-member Moldova in particular was very vulnerable in the current situation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.