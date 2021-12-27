UniCredit chairman says mergers should make banks more European-paper

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a panel entitled "Reforming the Euro Area: Views from Inside and Outside of Europe" during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mergers should help banks boost their European footprint, UniCredit Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Monday, warning against the risk that deals could make lenders more domestically focused.

"We must not let banks ... become more national instead of becoming more European," Padoan told La Stampa daily.

"There is a scenario, not necessarily the most likely one, in which there could be more concentration in Italy and less cross-border deals. This would be like going against the European Banking Union."

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

