United States to send Ukraine more artillery -Biden

Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware, U.S. January 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force/Mauricio Campino/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 19 (Reuters) - The United States will send more artillery to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday, following his call earlier with allied leaders over Russia's invasion.

Asked if the United States would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said yes. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier told reporters traveling with Biden to New Hampshire that the administration would continue to provide more ammunition and other military assistance.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; writing by Susan Heavey

