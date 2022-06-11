Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in destroyed warehouses, Ukraine deputy agriculture minister says

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by Russian shelling last weekend, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, according to records, at the start of the war on Feb. 24 the warehouses at one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv held 250,000-300,000 tonnes of grain, mainly wheat and corn. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.