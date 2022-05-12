Up to five missing, six injured in Slovenia chemical plant blast

SARAJEVO, May 12 (Reuters) - Up to five people were missing and presumed dead and six others injured after an explosion on Thursday at a chemical plant in the town of Kocevje in southeastern Slovenia.

The Melamin factory produces chemicals used in rubber and the paper industry and the explosion occurred around 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) at a tank site where raw materials are delivered, STA news agency quoted the plant's general manager as saying.

Company general manager Srecko Stefanic told media that four to five people were missing and were presumed dead. Six others were injured, two of them seriously.

"The impact was limited mainly to the location of the factory and away from settlements," he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, the cause of which is under investigation. The environmental agency said the surrounding area had not been contaminated.

Melamin is a joint venture of Germany's TITK Group and the listed company Melamin d.d. (MKOG.LJ) based in Kocevje.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely

