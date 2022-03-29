U.S., allies weigh another $500 mln in Ukraine aid -source

Locals residents walk on an empty street carrying bags with food, as an Ukrainian national flag is seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are discussing another possible round of assistance for Ukraine that could reach a collective $500 million, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

A U.S. official declined to confirm the figure but said the United States was "actively working on how best to continue our support for the Ukrainian government through security, humanitarian and financial assistance."



