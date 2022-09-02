U.S. ambassador to Russia will attend Gorbachev funeral -State Dept

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan leaves after visiting the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91 at a Moscow hospital. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.