U.S. ambassador to Russia will attend Gorbachev funeral -State Dept
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.
Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91 at a Moscow hospital. read more
Reporting by Simon Lewis
