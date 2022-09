U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says Russia's mobilisation, referenda show weakness

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink speaks as she stands near the monument of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with traces of shelling during a visit to Borodianka, as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continues, Kyiv Region, Ukraine June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said on Wednesday that Russia has shown weakness by announcing a mobilisation of its military reserves and setting out referenda in Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine.

"Sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure," Brink said on Twitter.

"The United States will never recognise Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.