U.S. announces $1 billion Ukraine arms aid package

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package using the president's drawdown authority, including munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, acting Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale said on Monday.

The package adds to about $8.8 billion in aid the United States has given Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. It includes munitions for HIMARS, NASAMS surface-to-air missile system ammunition and as many as 50 M113 armored medical transports.

