U.S. announces $457.5 million in civilian aid for Ukraine

The Ukrainian national flag is seen behind the U.S. national flag during a rally of foreign community members in support of Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $457.5 million in new civilian security aid for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

The aid is designed to help Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.