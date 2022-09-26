1 minute read
U.S. announces $457.5 million in civilian aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $457.5 million in new civilian security aid for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
The aid is designed to help Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, the statement said.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.