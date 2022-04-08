1 minute read
U.S. blacklists Russian shipbuilder and diamond mining company
WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The United States blacklisted two Russian state-owned enterprises, United Shipbuilding Corp and the Alrosa diamond mining company, denying them access to the U.S. financial system over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
Reporting by Eric Beech
