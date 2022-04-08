Skip to main content
U.S. blacklists Russian shipbuilder and diamond mining company

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The United States blacklisted two Russian state-owned enterprises, United Shipbuilding Corp and the Alrosa diamond mining company, denying them access to the U.S. financial system over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb

