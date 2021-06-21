Europe
US, Canada, UK, EU call on Belarus government to end "repressive practices"
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union on Monday called in a joint statement on the Belarusian government "to end its repressive practices against its own people."
They also urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government to cooperate with international investigations "into the events of May 23rd," when a Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk and a Belarusian journalist and his companion on board were arrested.
