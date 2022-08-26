U.S. citizen died recently in Ukraine -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen recently died in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, adding that officials are in touch with the family and are providing consular assistance.

"We also once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Daph; editing by Jonathan Oatisne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis

