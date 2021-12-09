U.S. committed to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity -White House

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, spoke about the United States' "unwavering" commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and said diplomacy was the best way to resolve conflict with Russia.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European allies about Russia's aggressive actions towards Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a further military intervention," the White House said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.