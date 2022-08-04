U.S. concerned by fighting in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" by fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech

