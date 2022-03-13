U.S. condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian base near Polish border

Servicemen stand next to a bus with a damaged windscreen, following an attack on the Yavoriv military base, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Novoyavorivsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official.

"We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."

