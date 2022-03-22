U.S. condemns Russia's 'sham trial' of Navalny, says Kremlin trying to hide Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday that it "strongly condemns" what it called Russia's "orchestration of a sham trial" against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after a court found him guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court, a move likely to extend Navalny's jail time by years. read more
Sate Department spokesperson Ned Price said the "disturbing" decision was another example of a widening crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression that he said Russia was carrying out to hide its war in Ukraine.
