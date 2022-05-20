U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Griner in Russia on Thursday

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Women - Gold medal match - United States v Japan - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - August 8, 2021. Brittney Griner of the United States in action with Himawari Akaho of Japan REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday but the United States insists that Moscow grant regular access to her and other detainees, the State Department said on Friday.

"The consular officer found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"But again, our message is a clear and simple one: we continue to insist that Russia allow consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees," he said.

"One-off visits are not sufficient."

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese

