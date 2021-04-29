Skip to main content

The United States is deeply concerned by Ukraine's cabinet of ministers' actions to dismiss the supervisory board and replace the management of Ukraine's leading energy company, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Ukraine named Herman Halushchenko as energy minister on Thursday in a shake-up after the sudden sacking of the head of state energy firm Naftogaz, which had sparked a stark warning from the country's Western backers. read more

