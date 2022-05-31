U.S. to discuss new security assistance for Ukraine 'before too long' -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price gestures at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 28, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will give details on potential new security assistance for Ukraine "before too long," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Washington also remains concerned over Russian attempts to institutionalize its control over Ukrainian territory it has seized, including the city of Kherson, Price added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

